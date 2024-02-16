Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Drones used to help prepare for bushfire season

By Staff Reporter
Updated February 16 2024 - 1:09pm, first published 1:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drones, starting this week, will replace helicopters for the vital testing of 13,000 kilometres of power lines in bushfire-prone of the Shoalhaven. Picture supplied
Drones, starting this week, will replace helicopters for the vital testing of 13,000 kilometres of power lines in bushfire-prone of the Shoalhaven. Picture supplied

Drones will replace helicopters for the vital testing of 13,000 kilometres of power lines in bushfire-prone of the Shoalhaven, Illawarra and South Coast.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.