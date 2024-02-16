Drones used to help prepare for bushfire season

Drones will replace helicopters for the vital testing of 13,000 kilometres of power lines in bushfire-prone of the Shoalhaven, Illawarra and South Coast.
Ulladulla and Nowra are two of the areas where the drones will now be used.
Helicopters traditionally inspect the powerlines in bushfire-prone areas every year, making necessary maintenance and tree pruning adjustments before the bushfire season begins.
However, this year's approach will be different, harnessing the capabilities of autonomously flying drones.
"Previously, helicopters were the go-to choice for these inspections, but they posed challenges due to noise levels and their potential impact on customers, particularly those with livestock," Steve Lette, Endeavour Energy, Head of Digital and Insights said
"The introduction of drones equipped with high-resolution cameras and advanced sensors aims to mitigate these issues.
"Drones operate at lower noise levels, follow pre-programmed flight paths, and are designed to fly directly above power lines, minimising the need to traverse residential areas or farmland."
Mr Lette said it was important to prepare for bushfire and added the drones were a vital tool.
"The upcoming bushfire season is especially concerning because the current summer's rains and high temperatures have supercharged forest undergrowth," he said.
"These innovative drones boast autonomous flying capabilities, enabling them to navigate pre-programmed routes while avoiding obstacles under the vigilant monitoring and control of a licensed drone operator.
"They [drones] capture precise images of electrical assets, even in hard-to-reach locations."
Local residents will receive SMS notifications in advance of a drone inspection near their property. If you have any questions or want more details about the program, you can contact Endeavour Energy at 131 003 or visit www.endeavourenergy.com.au/psbi.
