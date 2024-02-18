Club in Focus: Probus Club members here from interesting speakers

The recent Ulladulla and Districts Probus Club monthly meeting gave members to chance to commence a new range of activities for its members.
As each monthly meeting is held on the second Friday of the month, morning tea is provided along with a short 10-minute presentation.
A longer presentation by a guest speaker usually is given after morning tea.
The 10-minute speaker, at the February meeting, was Colin Barnes who provided insights into a range of people and situations recorded in a book about his family's experiences on a pastoral property west of Peak Hill, NSW, beginning in 1933.
The main speaker was Gillian Lewis one of the volunteer speakers of the Australian Maritime Museum in Sydney.
She provided an informative and analytical insight into the causes and consequences of the Mutiny on 'HMAV Bounty' and the impact it had particularly on William Bligh the ship's commanding officer.
Meetings are usually held at the Ulladulla Bowling Club upstairs meeting room from 9.30 am.
For more information, please contact the club by email on ulladullaprobus@gmail.com or via Probus Club of Ulladulla and Districts Inc. P.O. Box 532 Ulladulla, 2539.
