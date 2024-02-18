Top Streamlined Home Improvement Projects To Take On In 2024

If there are parts of your home that are worn out, faded, looking shabby or otherwise in need of some TLC, this is the year to fix them up. Picture Shutterstock

2024 is a time for new beginnings.



By now, you've hopefully solidified your New Year's resolutions into your new routine.



Whether that's more exercise, a better diet, a new hobby, a new job or a creative project.



However, it's important to note that change is complex and is a lengthy process, so don't get too discouraged if change is occurring slowly.



The important thing is that you chip away at it and continue to strive for something new.

And this year, you should focus on what you can streamline in your own home.



In other words, if there are parts of your home that are worn out, faded, looking shabby or otherwise in need of some TLC, this is the year to fix them up.



This helpful article will share the best home projects to undertake in 2024, so read on to learn more.

Repair Your Fencing

Is your timber fence faded, damaged, rotted or otherwise in a state of disrepair?



By getting some fencing supplies online and repairing your fence, you can restore it to its former glory.



Your fence serves a dual purpose - it should protect and encase your property, but it also should look good and reflect the pride that you show in your home.



A good quality fence has curb appeal and demonstrates the care that you show in your property.



So, a great streamlined project for 2024 is to finally get around to repairing that broken fence.

Polish Timber Flooring

Over time, your hardwood floor can get scuffed, scratched and faded.



Timber flooring should gleam with a natural shine that amplifies the room, and it should also work with the other decor, paint scheme and vibe of your home.



A dull and distressed floor will detract from your enjoyment of your home. An easy, streamlined project for 2024 is to sand back and polish your timber flooring - whether that's in your hallway, living area or other heavily used spaces in your home.

Bonus tip - if you have outdoor decking, it's a good time to polish and seal this as well.



If your deck is open air, then be sure to install some kind of shelter to protect your timber treatments from any rainfall until they've had time to set or you've been able to apply your final coat of paint and decking oil.

If your deck is looking a bit worse for wear to the point where a new coat of paint isn't likely to help, then consider replacing your timber slats altogether.



You can opt to install composite decking instead of traditional timber decking materials to ensure that your new and improved deck is naturally more durable and robust, all without the additional maintenance requirements that always accompany untreated timber.

Paint Your Bathroom Cabinets

The bathroom often gets heavy use, especially in larger families. Over time, your bathroom cabinetry can get scratched, scuffed, or lose its shine.



And if you have MDF laminate cabinetry in your kitchen and bathroom spaces, then chances are they've started peeling and have just resulted in your interior feeling just entirely run down.



So why not give them a fresh coat of paint?

This time of year is the perfect opportunity to give them a new lease on life.



A fresh coat of paint in a new colour will bring vibrancy and a sense of whimsy to your bathroom.



Why not choose an inspiring, bold colour - just be sure to ensure that it matches or contrasts with the paint scheme in the room, and the tile colour palette?



It's your abode after all, so design your bathroom space with whatever colour scheme brings you the most joy and ensures that you start off every morning with a smile.

Invest in a Shoe Cabinet

This is an excellent streamlined home improvement idea that is simple to achieve.



A shoe cabinet can be an excellent way to reduce that cluttered feeling that can impact your enjoyment of your home.



Shoes strewn everywhere (usually by the kids, let's be honest), either in the front hall or off to the side of the living or dining room, can make anyone's place feel messy.



A shoe cabinet strategically placed near your front door means that everyone in the family has a place to put their shoes.

A bonus tip for less cleaning - if you implement a no-shoe policy for your house, meaning that everyone who comes home or visits has to take off their shoes and place them in the cabinet before coming any further past the threshold, you'll notice a decent reduction in the amount of dirt and debris that will accumulate on your floor.



This means less sweeping and vacuuming - what a win.

Get Smart Lighting

This streamlined home improvement hack embraces the future and is a nifty way to control the light flow in your home. You should invest in smart LED globes for specific rooms.



These are high-tech devices that you can control with an app from your phone.



You can use the app to dim or brighten the globes, change them to different colours or even adjust the tone of the light from excellent to warm.

For example, you may want bright light in your open-plan kitchen, dining and living area when you're cooking so that you can then dim it when it is time to eat to set the mood.



If you're hosting a party or gathering, such as a dinner party or New Year's Eve bash, you can set the intelligent globes to soft, colourful light to create a festive and convivial atmosphere.

Upgrade Your Storage

This is a streamlined project for 2024 for those with smaller homes.



If you live in an apartment, unit or townhouse, you're probably aware that space comes at a premium. With some clever storage hacks, you can maximise the space available.



For instance, you could upgrade your bed bases to gas lift models, which enable you to store linen, towels and other fabric items underneath the bed, freeing up cupboard space for other items.

Modular cube storage is also a great idea and is perfect for books, board games, ornaments and kids' items.



And for families that are a little poor on time but still want to optimise kids' rooms or rumpus rooms, then cube storage is guaranteed to make a world of difference - and all in a single afternoon of shopping and set-up as well.



Pro tip for parents: introducing cube storage into your kids' recreational spaces is also a great way for them to learn how to start tidying up after themselves.

A Streamlined Summary