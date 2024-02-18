Ulladulla Library to host a series of fun events

THE Ulladulla Library continues to be a fun and vibrant place that offer much more than good books to read.
The library has lots of events planned for next month - from movies, an author talk, an Easter event for the children and lots more.
A traveling exhibition Bidhiinja: Restoring Our Oyster Reefs is also coming to the library - go here for details.
Here are some of the library's upcoming events:
Mums and Dads and Bubs Movie morning
March 22
Come along and enjoy a movie for the big people with a play area for the little people. Be entertained by George Clooney and Julia Roberts on their travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820
Family History Society
Friday, March 24 from 10am to 11am
Hear from our local family history society about an early pioneer family who settled at Durras South. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820
Author Talk: Bill "Swampy" Marsh
Monday, March 27 from 2pm to 3pm
Sit back, relax, and enjoy Bill's stories and songs. Presented with a touch of magic, a dollop of dry Australian humour, and a splash of fun. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820
Book Sale - Ulladulla Library
Wednesday, March 29 from 9.30am to 4.30pm
Come along to Ulladulla Library and pick up a bargain. There will be plenty of pre-loved library books for sale across fiction, non-fiction, adult and junior titles. Books are $1 each, fill your own bag for $5, OR Buy a library bag and fill it up for $10
Easter fun for the kids
Tuesday, March 28 from 3.45pm to 4.30pm
Come and decorate cookies with icing and sweets and make yummy Easter egg treats. For children aged 5-12. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call the library on 4444 8820
