Solar air conditioning system proves to be a great money saver

Paul Newman looks to the sky when he talks about how his heating and cooling costs to run an air conditioning unit have been dramatically reduced.
Paul is not just looking at the sun but also at the solar panels on his home just outside Ulladulla.
He wants to share his experiences with others as he knows people can struggle to pay for their heating and cooling costs.
"The big thing for me is that once it was installed it costs you nothing to run - all year round," he said.
He thinks the money he spent on the solar portion of the system was returned in 12 months.
"Electricity is not cheap these days and I don't hesitate to turn it [the air conditioning unit] on now," he said
Paul says even on overcast days the system still runs well.
"In winter it warms up the two back rooms of my house comfortably and through summer the two back rooms have been amazingly cool," he said
The system is not designed to cool or heat his entire house but he said the benefits do flow to other rooms of his home.
Paul does work from home, at times, which was another reason why he wanted such an economical heating/cooling system.
Now he has a heating/cooling system that is "free of charge".
"It is a great investment," he said.
Paul suggests the system could easily be set up in someone's family/living room or bedroom.
The company he used was Solar AC/DC's Quick Connect.
"I am on the cusp of asking the company to send me another system," he said.
"I am so impressed with it that I am looking at putting in a bigger system [not a DIY one] in a different room."
Paul did install the current system himself which he described as being "a bit of an eye opener", but he took his time and got through things "pretty easily".
"I would only recommend that others do it themselves if they are a relatively handy person," he said.
The bank officer was proud he was able to install the system himself.
He has a normal split system you would buy from an air conditioner supplier
"However in this case it runs purely off four solar panels and it has got a DC motor instead of an AC motor," he said.
Paul now does not have to worry about blackouts come hot days - he will be sitting in the cool comfort of his home.
Paul suggests that people do some research on AC air conditioning and he found that dealing with Quick Connect Solar AC/DC was good.
"Right now, there is an energy crisis in Australia, and we have to think ingeniously to save money, keep cool and save the environment," Rob Miravet, of Solar AC/DC said.
"I believe coupling cheap second-hand solar panels with Solar AC/DC's just launched Quick Connect solar-powered air conditioning unit is the cost-saving solution that will combat electricity prices, which have risen 20 to 25 percent in the last year.
"Once installed, this pairing will cool your house in summer for free, and because it's a split system, it will also heat your house during winter as well."
The affordability of Solar AC/DC's Quick Connect system is roughly the same as a traditional AC power unit, with prices starting at just $,2500 for a 3.5 kW unit or $2,900 for a 7 kW system.
Once you acquire the air conditioning unit, all that's left is to purchase the solar panels and mounting unit.
Go to www.solaracdc.com.au for more information
Meanwhile, Paul also has solar hot water and has 42 panels on his the roof of his shed
"I have been electricity bill neutral for a bit over 12 to 18 months now," he said,
