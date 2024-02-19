The Shoalhaven Harmony Week comes together with seven days of events planned

Celebrating cultures and diversity across Australia, Harmony Week is fast approaching and the Shoalhaven Harmony Week Committee have planned an array of events for locals to share their culture.
The committee have curated events from Monday, March 18 to March 24 and are calling for people to send in photos in their national dress or celebrating their culture to share across the event to emma@shoalcoast.org.au.
Multiple events will be happening across the Shoalhaven, including LA FIESTA Multicultural at the Bomaderry Community Centre on Friday, March 15.
Shoalhaven Harmony Week Committee member Emma Wood said the week is intended to celebrate diversity and show how the south coast exists in harmony.
"It's important that it recognises our diversity, it brings together everyone from all different backgrounds, it is inclusiveness respect and sense of belonging," Ms Wood said.
"The events we have are a concert, workshop, a dancing event, women's groups and seniors groups, it's about everyone celebrating harmony."
See the full run down of Shoalhaven Harmony Week events below.
A night of dancing and sharing is organised for Friday March 15 from 6.30pm to 11pm at the Bomaderry Community Centre. People are asked to bring their own food and drinks to share or have on the night, and wear a traditional costume representing their national culture. La Fiesta Multicultural is a free event and people can register online here.
Hosted by the MCCI (Multicultural Communities Council of Illawarra) and MC SSG (Multicultural Social Support Group for seniors over 65) this is an event for anyone over 65 that would like to join for an afternoon of connection and sharing culture at the North Nowra Community Centre from 12noon to 2pm. Another free event, with registrations required through calling 4229 7566.
On Wednesday March, 20 from 10.30am to 1pm, the Shoalhaven Neighbourhood Services Centre is hosting their Women's Group gathering and asking attendees to bring a dish of food from their culture to share, as well as a story to share of their culture. RSVP's can be made by calling 0478 641 187 or email community@sns.org.au
El Horses, Nowra will host a live music event, featuring a group of musicians from ARIA-nominated group ALLY, aka little Caribe, alongside Cuban dancer Cruz Vazquez Borges. The international group draw inspiration from Afro-Peruvian, Cuban, Afro-Brazilian and Andalusian traditional rhythms as they twist it with modern jazz and spoken word. The event is on Friday March 22 at 7pm, tickets are $35 and bookings are essential, click here to book.
Celebrating cultural diversity in the Shoalhaven, The Nowra School of Arts on Berry Street will be hosting a family friendly Zumba and Salsa workshops. The event will also host lunch and an afternoon concert featuring bands, dance groups and choirs showcasing their multicultural ties. No bookings are required, just turn up on Saturday March 23, from 10am to 4pm.
A collection of art works and pieces submitted from community members will be exhibited at the Sussex Inlet Neighbourhood Centre, from March 12 to 14. The exhibitions are displayed as a way to prompt connection and conversation in understanding the journey of others and their cultural ties.
Organisers are still searching for additional exhibits from locals who would like to share their artwork. However works need to be ale to be displayed on a wall, those interested can contact the centre for more information.
