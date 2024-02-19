Ulladulla to host free carers' education program

Staff from the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District Carer Program invites people to take part in a free education program in Ulladulla.
The carer education program aims to provide information to help people providing support to a family member or friend because of illness, disability, mental health issues or who is frail and/or aged.
This three-day workshop includes information on:
It will be held over three consecutive Tuesdays, starting March 5, from 9.30am to 2.30pm at Health One Ulladulla corner South Street and Princes Highway, Ulladulla.
Email ISLHD-Carersprogram@health.nsw.gov.au to register and RSVP or go to https://ow.ly/bSXE50QAqMM for more information.
Lunch will be provided please advise of dietary requirements upon RSVP.
The agenda
Week One
Week Two
Week Three
