Don't listen to the bypass funding rumours says State Member

STATE Member for the South Coast Liza Butler asks people not to believe rumours about funding issues surrounding the long-awaited Milton Ulladulla bypass.
"I don't believe that is correct," she said about rumours that the NSW Government has not got its part of the money to build the bypass.
"I really want the work to start as soon as possible - we need that bypass," she added.
The Milton Ulladulla Times recently spoke to a local resident who questioned the funding for the bypass.
"It's not going to start in this term of government or the next term of government and who knows who is going to be in power by then," the resident said.
"There is no money and no design has been released to the public for comment."
According to Transport for NSW the Federal and State Governments have committed $940 million for the Milton Ulladulla bypass - with the Australian government recently confirming their commitment of over $1.96 billion for the Princes Highway corridor following the federal infrastructure review.
"Also which design are they working on? A four-lane road or a two-lane road," the resident added to his list of questions
Ms Butler once again assured people that the bypass was progressing and went onto talk about whether a four-lane road or a two-lane road was being worked on
The State Member said during her many conversations with residents, or the "pub test" as she referred to them. suggests people are in favour of a two-lane "ring road" bypass.
However, she is now pushing for more exit points, for the ring road design, which the planners are currently working on.
"We will get it done - don't you worry about that," she said.
Transport for NSW was also asked to provide an update on the project and said design work was still being worked on, as indicated by Mrs Butler.
"Transport for NSW is currently refining the proposed Milton Ulladulla bypass design to ensure it delivers the project's objectives of taking the flow of 'through' traffic away from the Milton and Ulladulla town centres as well as reducing travel times and enhancing the liveability and appeal of the area," the spokesman said
Transport for NSW is continuing investigations this year to further form the ongoing design of the corridor and form part of the environmental assessment for the project.
"We will also be out talking with the community and continue to provide updates as they are available," the spokesperson said.
The "environmental assessment" could relate to a greater glider habitat found along the route.
A construction timeline has not yet been confirmed.
Meanwhile, Transport for NSW continues to look into the proposed traffic signals for Princes Highway and South Street, Ulladulla.
Transport is collating the feedback received from the community survey and will release a summary report and next steps to the community in the coming months.
