Twice as nice as the Panthers chase another premiership

The Milton Ulladulla Panthers first-grade women's team is aiming to hold the Shoalhaven Football Association's premiership trophy high above their heads again this year.
The Panthers became the premiers when they defeated Callala 4-1 in the 2023 grand final and the team's leadership group is eyeing off more success.
Captain Jenna Maciejewski said her team is not feeling the pressure that comes with being the title holder.
"The vibe here is that we are all great friends, we experienced that success together and as a result, there is a massive amount of excitement coming into this year," she said.
The premiership-winning captain said the squad knows they have the talent to go back-to-back.
She said striving to win another premiership was "a natural drive" that her team had.
"We enjoy our football and are passionate about what we do on the pitch," she said.
"It's a good feeling being the hunted and we know we are capable of more success."
The Panthers' on-field leader said importantly her players like to have fun and enjoy their footy.
The women's team, like the men, will field the same core playing group from their successful 2023 seasons.
She added the second-grade team was going to be a strong and youthful one.
Preseason training is going well and the team is doing loads of fitness work.
Strength and speed have been their other preseason focus points.
"The focus at the moment is on endurance, speed and agility for all the girls," the captain said.
"Fitness is what we concentrate on in the preseason and throughout the year we get more into skills."
The squad is now heading into its fourth week of training.
Captain Jenna said the squad has a good combination of skill sets.
In mid-March, they will be playing a series of trial matches and may also have a match against the men.
"I can't wait for the season to start. I see the smiles on girls' faces, even turning up to training - it's just pure joy and passion."
Lots of the players have come up through the juniors together and as a result the spirit in the squad is strong.
The Lighthouse Oval-based club has an over 30s, second and first-grade women's teams.
Jenna has been leading the team now for four seasons and still very much considers it to be an honour.
"It's an absolute honour and I like the motivation I can give to the girls, the experience and the knowledge," she said being captain.
"It's not about being the person who tosses the coin - it's about being the person who can pick the girls up when they are a little bit low."
Jenna loves being able to teach and guide the young players who are coming up the ranks.
The team looks forward to the season's start which is expected to be after Easter.
