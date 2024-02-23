Flashback Friday: The 2023 Milton Show and preview to this year

The countdown to the Milton Show is underway with three days of fun set to take place from Friday March 1.
This year's event will also build on what was a successful show in 2023.
Last year's show marked the return of a full show after a few years of COVID-19 and flood-marred events - it was a great success.
We thought was timely to do a "Flashback Friday" to last year's show and provide a sample of what the 2024 event has to offer.
The Milton Show Friday, March 1 to Sunday March 3 will be a fantastic community event.
Two large pavilions will be displaying local produce, historical memorabilia, art, timber, photography, community and school groups, floral displays and country cooking.
Show activities include wood chopping, cattle displays, and exciting equestrian events along with the rodeo on Saturday night.
This year's show has been extended to three days with free entry on Sunday.
A dog show, ute show and arena sorting events will take place on Sunday, as well as limited stalls and food vendors. The pavilions will not be open on Sunday.
The theme of the show is "home grown" and the show committee has invited many local businesses to come and display what they have to offer.
The popular Rodeo will be back on Saturday evening and there will be live music both Friday and Saturday.
The various horse, cattle, poultry and woodchopping events will also draw a crowd.
Go to https://www.facebook.com/miltonshowsociety or https://miltonshowsociety.com/ for more information.
