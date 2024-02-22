Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Winner doubles up as veterans record impressive scores

By Staff Reporter
Updated February 23 2024 - 8:05am, first published 8:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left - Ian Ross, Roy Bender and Kevin Hodge about to hit off on the fifth tee. Picture supplied
From left - Ian Ross, Roy Bender and Kevin Hodge about to hit off on the fifth tee. Picture supplied

A field of 58 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers contested a Stableford event this week [Wednesday, February 21] with a new player being welcome to the club.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.