Winner doubles up as veterans record impressive scores

A field of 58 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers contested a Stableford event this week [Wednesday, February 21] with a new player being welcome to the club.
The Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers gave a warm welcome to new golfer, Brian Powe, who has now joined the club.
Winning the day for the second consecutive week was Neil Best with 23 points.
Second place went to Stan Izzard with a score of 22 points while third place went to Graeme Sullivan on 21 points in a three-way countback from fourth placed Ron Hoffman.
Ray Werner also scored 21 points but missed out on a placing.Nearest-the-pin's were awarded to David Adams on the second, Stan Izzard on the sixth and Bill Stables on the ninth.
Balls were given out for scores down to 17 points on a count-back, while the Wildcard was won, by Danny Fleming and so reverts back to two balls next week [Wednesday February 28] which will be a four-ball best ball.
