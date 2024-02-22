Celebrities call for Manyana land to be saved from development

Actor Claudia Karvan and author Markus Zusak have joined a large group of Shoalhaven residents calling on Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek to reject a massive housing development proposal in Manyana.
Manyana Matters Environmental Association [MMEA] says if allowed, the project would see 20.23 hectares of ecologically significant forest, including littoral rainforest cleared to make way for 182 new housing lots.
Both Claudia Karvan and Markus Zusak are long-term MMEA supporters.
Karvan, a frequent visitor to the area, released a video in support of MMEA's campaign back in 2020, and remains as passionately committed as ever to saving the forest.
"This forest habitat was miraculously saved," she said.
"The trees still provide a refuge to so many species like the grey-headed flying fox and the glossy-black cockatoo and are perfect habitat for so many more like the greater glider.
"This forest is a symbol of hope to the people of Manyana, who went through so much during Black Summer. Minister Plibersek, do the right thing and save this precious, un-burnt forest."
While the well-known best-selling author took to social media to say that the land needs to be protected.
"Protecting one of the few un-burnt pockets of land on the NSW South Coast is always worth fighting for," he said on his Instagram page."
The Manyana Special Conservation Reserve, known as Manyana Beach Estate by proponent Ozy Homes, first came to national attention in the wake of the 2019/20 Black Summer bushfires.
With the smell of smoke still in the air, local Rural Fire Service [RFS] volunteers were horrified to learn that plans to clear the forest would go ahead just weeks after they had finished putting out the flames.
"Those fires tore through 96 percent of the Conjola National Park which surrounds our community," MMEA President and former RFS volunteer, Bill Eger said
"The RFS fought with everything they had to save that forest, which remains a critical refuge for our local wildlife, and a base from which the surrounding landscape is still healing and recovering."
The Ozy Homes proposal was declared a "Controlled Action" by former Federal Environment Minister, Sussan Ley, back in 2021, recognising it was likely to have a significant impact on protected matters under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (EPBC Act).
At the time, 1,068 submissions were made by members of the public, including eminent ecologists like Professor David Lindenmayer.
Of these, 977 submissions were opposed to the development.
Proponent Ozy Homes has just submitted final Preliminary Documentation (PD) to the Federal Department of the Environment, and a decision on the fate of this project is expected by March 8.
Click here to access Ozy Homes' Preliminary Documentation.
Mr Eger says Ozy Homes' PD fails to address any of the issues outlined by the Department back in 2021, and disregards concerns raised by community members and experts.
"Ozy Homes and their ecologists haven't done one extra hour of surveying on the plant and animal species currently living in this forest, despite the fact the Department explicitly asked them to do this," he said.
"They have also dismissed the work of distinguished scientists who've found the forest is habitat for the scrub turpentine, the swift parrot, and a number of other threatened and endangered species which are protected under the EPBC Act.
"The preliminary documentation is a woefully inadequate response to really serious environmental concerns. We're calling on Minister Plibersek to end this reckless and destructive proposal, once and for all."
The MMEA is urging its supporters and those concerned about the fate of the forest to write to Federal Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips.
"Throughout our campaign, we've had great support from our local, state and federal representatives from all sides of the political fence, and Fiona is one of them," Mr Eger
"We need to let her know the community is 100 percent behind her as she advocates for the protection of the Manyana Special Conservation Reserve."
Zusak echoed Mr Eger's calls to reach out to Fiona Phillips, asking followers to join him in emailing her "about protecting what wasn't lost back in 2019/2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.