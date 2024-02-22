Lake Conjola Clean Up Australia Day tradition continues

People in the Lake Conjola area will continue their Clean Up Australia Day tradition in 2024.
Members of the Lake Conjola Fishing Club, for many years, organised the clean up event for the Lake Conjola area and it is no different this year.
Clean up at Conjola Day is on Sunday March 3 from 9am to 12pm.
The clean up day organisors say it is important to register for the event - if you would like to participate.
Registration will take place at the barbecue area at the beach boat ramp on Lake Conjola Entrance Road, Conjola.
The organisors will supply people with rubbish bags, gloves, water and sunscreen when you register.
Once registered, people are free to go off and collect rubbish, whether it be in their street or the beach.
The group, each year, tries to clean along Lake Conjola Entrance Road from the Princes Highway to the beach.
The beach, boat ramps and waterway perimeters are also target areas.
There will be a skip bin on site for all general rubbish and return all items that can be recycled.
The clean-up event is a fun way to help improve the Conjola local area and also the chance to meet fellow community-minded people.
The Lake Conjola Fishing Club will also run a sausage sizzle for all participants and the hope to see you there.
Clean Up Australia inspires and mobilises communities to improve and conserve our environment, eliminate litter and end waste.
More than 21 million Aussies have participated in Clean Up Australia activities and events over the past three decades.
Over that time Clean Up Australia has evolved to provide practical solutions to help all Australians live more sustainably every day of the year, and emerged as one of the country's most recognised, credible and trusted environmental charities.
Today our focus is as much on preventing rubbish entering our environment as it is removing what has already accumulated.
What was started over thirty years ago, by an "average Australian" who had a simple idea to make a difference in his own backyard has now become the nation's largest community-based environmental event.
This initiative began as the inspiration of one man, Ian Kiernan, AO. An avid sailor, Ian was shocked and disgusted by the pollution and rubbish that he continually encountered in the oceans of the world.
Taking matters into his own hands, Ian organised a community event with the support of a committee of friends, including co-founder Kim McKay AO.
