Man charged with multiple offences following serious crash near Ulladulla

A man has been charged over a serious crash near Ulladulla last year.
Emergency service teams were called to the Princes Highway at Yatte Yattah about 8.20pm on Friday 29 September 2023, following reports a Mazda 3 and a Jeep Wrangler, towing a caravan had collided head-on, causing the Jeep to roll.
The Mazda driver, a 67-year-old man, suffered serious injuries.
He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and airlifted to St George Hospital, where he also underwent mandatory testing.
The Jeep driver, a 43-year-old man, was taken by road to Shoalhaven Hospital for treatment of a foot injury.
A 33-year-old female passenger of the Jeep escaped with minor injuries.
Officers from the Southern Region Crash Investigation Unit commenced an investigation.
Following inquiries, a 68-year-old man was arrested after attending Ulladulla Police Station yesterday [Thursday February 22].
He was charged with aggravated dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm PCA, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm - drive manner dangerous, cause bodily harm by misconduct, in charge of motor vehicle, negligent driving [occasions grievous bodily harm], and drive with high range PCA.
His licence has also been suspended.
The man was granted conditional bail and will appear in Milton Local Court on Thursday March 21.
