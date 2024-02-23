Here comes the bride - Cupitt's Estate hosts Married at First Sight honeymoon

The idyllic beauty and charm of Cupitt's Estate featured on Channel Nine's Married at First Sight this week.
The acclaimed Ulladulla venue hosted the honeymoon of Madeleine and Ash, following their wedding in Sydney.
The newlyweds were whisked away to enjoy the serene ambience of the award-winning winery, restaurant, and boutique accommodation for their honeymoon experience.
The venue, tucked away among rolling green hills and offering breathtaking views of vineyards and lakes, served as a perfect backdrop.
"We were thrilled to welcome Madeleine and Ash to our incredible venue," Libby Cupitt, co-owner of Cupitt's Estate said.
"As a family business, we know exactly what it takes to create a dream honeymoon and everlasting memories; it's our bread and butter.
"It was great to see our slice of heaven showcased here on the South Coast."
Meanwhile, Cupitt's Estate offers a variety of luxurious accommodations, world-class dining experiences, and exciting activities for guests to enjoy.
From exploring the on-site winery and brewery, sipping wine by the firepit under the stars, and connecting over unique experiences such as pottery to participating in adventurous outdoor pursuits on the adjacent lake, Madeline and Ash had a honeymoon filled with many unforgettable moments.
The episode featuring the honeymoon is Episode 15 and can be viewed here.
