Fun, brightness and excitement at Ulladulla Public School

Term one at Ulladulla Public School has been all about fun, brightness, excitement and wellbeing.
Here is a rundown of what has been happening at the school
Kindergarten 2024
It was lovely to meet our new Kindergarten students and share their excitement.
The children had a great start to their schooling life with their Best Start interviews before their first day of kindergarten.
Photos were taken, songs were sung and a great start of the year has begun.
Swimming carnival
Teachers, staff and supporters had the pleasure of hosting the Ulladulla Publiic's annual swimming carnival, and what a spectacular event it was!
It was heartwarming to see our students giving their all in the pool, demonstrating their determination and sportsmanship.
Wellbeing days
The first two days of the term were a fun packed start to our new school year with students rotating around a course including inflatable obstacle course, aqua skirmish, laser tag, volleyball, chill zones including game boards, ball games, handball,
Aboriginal Community Playgroup
Guganyal Bagan Aboriginal Community Playgroup for 0-5 years will be held on Monday's from 9.30am to 11.15am at Ulladulla Public School.
Meet at the Aboriginal Education Officer room for a cuppa and a play.
For more information call Nathel: 02 4455 1649 or Mel: 0447 272 354.
