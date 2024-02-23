This little cat will put a Twinkle in your eye

This Shoalhaven Animal Shelter's cat of the week will put a Twinkle in your eye.
Twinkle is just four-months-old and has been waiting for over one-month for her new home.
All of her siblings have been adopted and Twinkle is wondering why she hasn't found her new family yet.
Twinkle is super affectionate, kitty litter trained, sassy, playful, independent and quiet-natured.
She needs to be kept inside at all times so she is always safe from harm.
Twinkle costs $220 to adopt and is desexed, microchipped, vaccinated, worm, flea and tick treated and lifetime registered.
Go to https://www.petrescue.com.au/listings/1017684 for more information.
