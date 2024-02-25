Residents urged to have a say on major Ulladulla development

THE Ulladulla Community Forum urges residents to have a say on a major development planned for the town.
A planning proposal [rezoning] application has been lodged for 131 St Vincent St, Ulladulla.
Bunnings is currently operating at this site but will soon be relocating to another area nearby.
The application seeks Shoalhaven City Council's support to amend the planning controls that apply to the site under the Shoalhaven Local Environment Plan 2014 [LEP].
Among the changes to the LEP requested by the proponent are to rezone the site from E4 General Industrial to MU1 Mixed Use and increase the 'maximum height of buildings' from 11 metres to up to 30 metres.
The proponent's concept is a mixed residential and commercial development comprising four buildings ranging from three to nine storeys [15 to 30 metres] high.
The towers would incorporate 250 residential apartments.
The community forum is keeping an eye on the proposal as it moves through the planning process.
"A change to the current Ulladulla LEP to facilitate this 30-metre-high nine-storey development will set a precedent for future development in the Ulladulla CBD," a forum spokesperson said.
"Our district needs more affordable residential housing for working families.
"Let's hope council gets this decision right, and can also maintain the character of our town."
The forum spokesperson said technically the consultation period for the LEP component closes on March 14.
"However, I suspect that the overall discussion will go on for some time," the spokesperson said.
"There is a short time-frame for consultation on the Local Environment Plan variations requested by the proponent.
"Council advised they would like comments by March 14 as the councillors will be considering the proposal in April/May. "
The forum suggests people read the documentation at https://getinvolved.shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au/pp-131-st-vincent-street or make a personal comment directly to council, if you have a point of view, at council@shoalhaven.nsw.gov.au.
The forum advices people to quote council's reference 73907E/3 (D24/70931).
"We have also asked for an extension of time for any comment from the forum as such until after our March 19 meeting," the forum spokesperson said.
The Forum Executive Committee has invited the proponents of the project to attend the group's next meeting (7pm Tuesday March 19) to outline the project.
"We have also asked council if they can send a suitable staff member to answer questions about the technical and planning administration aspects of a significant variation of the Ulladulla Local Environment Plan," the spokesperson said.
