Excitement starts to build as Escape ARTfest is on again

Escape ARTfest is an exposition of local Southern Shoalhaven community artistic talent, and this year will run from Friday October 11 to Sunday October 13, with additional fringe events extending on either side.
Escape ARTfest has a range of exciting events which are aimed at encouraging and promoting visual and performing artists of the Southern Shoalhaven region.
For talented and creative artists, from Bendalong to Bawley Point, this will once again be an opportunity to highlight their ability. Now is the time to start planning your involvement in this unique and exciting opportunity to showcase your talent!
More information will be available soon, so all those who would like to be involved should contact the Escape Artfest website to make sure that they are on the mailing list and can follow on socials to get the latest up to date information.
See https://www.escapeartfest.com/ for more information.
The Escape ARTfest began its history in 1995 with the Tabula Rasa Contemporary Arts Festival, organised under the umbrella of the local business chamber.
Originally the event was staged during the winter months with the aim of showcasing local artists of all genres.
In 2005 the festival was named Escape ARTfest - a new name, a fresh new logo and a change of season meant that the festival followed in the footsteps of its predecessor, with renewed focus and energy.
Over the next few years several key festival components were established as festival attendees favourites - a comprehensive youth program which included exhibitions, workshops, prizes and other opportunities - a partnership with the Milton Ulladulla Music Council - and the introduction of a major sculpture event.
With each event Escape ARTfest goes from strength to strength, and is now a major event on the state's tourist calendar attracting audiences from far and wide.
While it remains a delightfully popular event amongst the local community due to its 'grass roots' focus - it also provides a wonderful platform for emerging artists to gain public exposure and opportunities for the community to witness and experience the plethora of arts right here on our doorstep.
After a successful festival in 2019 the event was not able to proceed in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID 19 pandemic.
2022 saw the return of the festival as a biennial event.
The 2024 festival is planned for October with another exciting and inclusive celebration of the arts in the Milton/Ulladulla community.
