Caring for each other the theme of VIEW Club meeting

Members of Milton Ulladulla VIEW Club gathered at Dunn Lewis Centre on February 22for their monthly luncheon meeting.
It was a relatively small gathering, but the atmosphere was as warm and friendly as it has ever been.
President Denise McKenna, during the meeting, provided updates from the students the club sponsors through The Smith Family's Learning for Life program.
One student wrote that she would like to be a registered nurse in the future and give back the care she had received while she was recovering from ill health.
Another said that she did well at athletics at school, enjoyed the company of her friends, and helped her family at home.
All students expressed their gratitude to their sponsor.
Members were pleased to hear that their sponsorship was able to encourage young people to thrive at school and in life.
Their care and kindness are making a difference! The Smith Family's Learning for Life program advocates and sponsors disadvantaged Australian students.
The Club's Program officers Wendy and Kerrie reported that the February barbecue was a success, and had organized the next social event, which would be a movie and lunch in early April.
Guest speakers, at the meeting, were Joan Clark and Linda Odonnell from Aunty Jean's Program.
The Program provides health promotion and education for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and their partners.
Locally, the program participants meet every Tuesday at Ulladulla Civic Centre for health checks, exercises, culturally appropriate information sharing and much more.
For more information, please call the coordinator's number at (02) 4424 6300.
Next month the Milton Ulladulla VIEW Club members will meet on March 28.
Any women wishing to know more about the Club are welcome to contact Cherrie on 4454 4785.
