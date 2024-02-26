Mollymook golfer tees off and records first win of her professional career

Mollymook's Kelsey Bennett, on the weekend, recorded the first win of her professional career.
The star golfer blitzed her way through the Sunday, February 25's match-play finals to be crowned 2024's The Athena champion.
The Athena, played at Victoria's Peninsula Kingwood Country Golf Club on Melbourne's famed Sandbelt, is a showcase of the country's best young women golfers,
Across the weekend, 12 golfers, faced a series of challenges which sit outside the traditional stroke play format of a golf tournament.
The Athena is Bennett's biggest win, adding to her WPGA Tour of Australasia Qualifying School win last year.
The 24-year-old, who celebrated her birthday only weeks ago, played consistently in Saturday's combine skills challenges, plotting her way around without any stand-out shots, before a clinical Sunday performance.
"I just thought I would aim for the win yesterday [Saturday] and worse case I'd finish where I was," she said.
"I didn't end up using the mulligan because I was playing steady enough that I just couldn't really choose a time to play it."
The Mollymook golfer saved her best game for the Sunday matches, going -1, -1 and even in her three four-hole matches.
"I just felt like I knew exactly where the ball was going to go the whole time, so yeah, it's a good feeling,"Kelsey, drenched in champagne, said.
Bennett faced the in-form Jess Whitting in her first match of the day, and looked to have the win secured before a long par-saving Whitting putt on the last.
Forced to make a tester now for par herself to tie and force a putt-off, Kelsey stepped up and poured it in, and again in the putt-off while Whitting missed. One down.
Her second match proved to be a little easier, with Sarah Yamaki Branch - who knocked out day one leader Cassie Porter - struggling off the tee against Kelsey. Two down.
Amy Chu, who defeated Steph Bunque in an extended putt-off and Elmay Viking in rounds one and two, stood between Kelsey and the trophy.
An eagle-par-par start for Kelsey, to Chu's birdie-bogey-bogey afforded Bennett a three shot buffer heading down the last.
Finding the fairway bunker off the tee, then the back greenside bunker, Kelsey's buffer began to shrink.
The shrinking continued on the putting surface with a couple of missed putts, but the scoring and hard work over the first three holes allowed for that, Kelsey finally tapping in to make The Athena trophy hers.
Kelsey heads to the upcoming Singapore Women's Open, before the Women's NSW Open and the Australian Women's Classic, where another win could prove life-changing.
In its fourth year, The Athena has demonstrated again that this is golf done different. It is fun, exciting, and lets Australia's brightest golfers showcase their skill and personality.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.