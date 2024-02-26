Come join one of the Clean Up Australia Day crews

Looks like it's time to get into rubbish-busting mode with several Clean Up Australia Day events on this weekend.
More than 21 million Aussies have participated in Clean Up Australia activities and events over the past three decades.
Here, along with the one planned for the Conjola area, are some local clean up points.
The Milton Branch of the National Parks Association will be hosting a Clean Up Australian Day event on Sunday, March 3 at the Aboriginal Land Council block at Narrawallee - off Matron Porter Drive at the big Telsta tower.
The clean up starts at 10am - gloves and trash bags will be provided.
Please bring water, a hat and sunscreen.
A sausage sizzle, salad and bread will be provided afterwards for a well-earned lunch - bring your own drink.
RSVP to Mel on 0431 228 133 for catering purposes.
You can also join the Treading Lightly crew for Clean up Australia Day on Sunday, March 3 at Mollymook Beach.
Spend an hour with friends removing waste from our precious beachside, then stay for a cuppa, meet the Treading Lightly team and learn about the new "Reempower Reuse, Repurpose and Recycling" scheme at Empower Wholefoods in Ulladulla.
Meet up at the basketball court and the event goes from 9.30am to 10.30am
