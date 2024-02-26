Month packed with activities for all at the Ulladulla Library

A new exhibition developed by the Australian National Maritime Museum in collaboration with NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI), Bidhiinja tells the forgotten history of oyster reefs in New South Wales and the work now underway to restore these important ecosystems. See the future of our healthy Australian coasts in this beautiful exhibition combining First Nations knowledge, western science, and design, including illustrations by exhibition artist and Yaegl woman Frances Belle Parker. See the Bidhiinja exhibition on display at Ulladulla Library and Visitor Information Centre from March 7 until May. 3