Month packed with activities for all at the Ulladulla Library

There was a glitch in the proceedings last week and the wrong library events were printed
Here are the events the Ulladulla Library has planned for March.
Get Creative @ Ulladulla Library - Monday, March 4 2pm - to 4pm
Come along Get Creative with our adult craft sessions at Ulladulla Library. This month we're creating traditional Dala Felt Ornaments
All materials provided. No experience is required.
Free Monthly Movies - Wednesday, March 20 at 2pm
Join us for our free monthly movie at Ulladulla Library - "A contemporary fairy tale revolving around the most unlikely of friendships: between a reclusive, agoraphobic young woman with dreams of being a children's book author and a curmudgeonly old widower."
Special Touring Exhibition:
BIDHIINJA: restoring our oyster reefs
A new exhibition developed by the Australian National Maritime Museum in collaboration with NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI), Bidhiinja tells the forgotten history of oyster reefs in New South Wales and the work now underway to restore these important ecosystems. See the future of our healthy Australian coasts in this beautiful exhibition combining First Nations knowledge, western science, and design, including illustrations by exhibition artist and Yaegl woman Frances Belle Parker. See the Bidhiinja exhibition on display at Ulladulla Library and Visitor Information Centre from March 7 until May. 3
Seniors Week in March
Seniors Rights Community Information Session - Tuesday, March 19 from 2pm to 3pm
Join your local Aged Care Advocate to find out about Seniors Rights Service: who we are and what we do, how seniors can access aged care services and how to resolve concerns with in-home and residential aged care services.
Seniors Week Trivia Morning - Thursday, March 21 from 2pm
Come along for some fun! Join us for an hour of trivia, fun and games to celebrate Seniors Week 2024!
Bring a friend (or come alone!), join a table, have some fun and be in the running to win some prizes!
Tea and coffee will be provided.
Tech Help Tuesdays - Book in for our weekly Tech help sessions 3pm and 3.30pm
If you have a computer question or need help with your device, including smartphones and tablets, book in to a free 15 minute session with one of our staff members at Ulladulla Library on Tuesday afternoon.
