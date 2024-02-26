Sewage issue at Mollymook quickly rectified

Shoalhaven Water responded quickly over the weekend to rectify a sewage issue at Mollymook.
A broken rising main near the sewage pumping station at Mollymook Golf Club was reported at approximately 10am on Saturday morning.
The sewage main was isolated and tankers utilised to transport sewage to the Ulladulla Sewage Treatment Plant while repairs were carried out.
The repairs were completed at approximately 4pm.
There was evidence that some sewage had overflowed onto Mollymook Beach. Environmental Health Officers from Shoalhaven City Council took water samples from Mollymook Beach on Saturday and again on Sunday.
Warning signs were erected on the beach as a precautionary measure and some contaminated sand removed.
Shoalhaven Water is now investigating the condition of this section of main.
