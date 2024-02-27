Successful encounter with monster blue marlin for anglers

A catch of a lifetime is how Calvin Pool, from Burrill Lake and Jared Donnelly, from Greenwell Point, feel their successful encounter with a blue marlin needs to be described.
The two fishermen say their successful catch and release of a 250 kilogram plus monster blue marlin is pretty special.
"The only time I have seen a fish this size was in documentaries," Calvin said
"There was no better feeling than to watch it swim away after we had tagged and released it."
They both feel privileged and know some fishermen will never get to experience what they did.
Their aim was to catch the biggest fish on the lightest possible fishing setup.
The rod and reel was a Ian Miller custom rod with a Shimano 50W Tiagra reel with 37kg line.
There was a lot going on for the two man crew when the marlin was hooked - in the Jervis Bay waters some 60 kilometres offshore.
Calvin said the optimum number of people to be in a boat for such a catch was four.
"This is one the biggest I ever saw - let alone watch and help catch," Calvin said once again to stress the size of the fish.
It took Jarred an hour to reel the fish in.
This type of sports/game fishing involves tactics and using the boat to help secure the catch.
As Jarred was working away Calvin was steering and angling Sheezon, the boat, near the fish.
"It was exhausting for Jarred and he was doing a lot of sweating," Calvin said
Both anglers are members of the Jervis Bay Game Fishing Club - so there were also competition points for their tag and release on offer.
They sent all the details of the catch and release to the Department of Primary Industries.
The information will be used to see where the fish goes and if it's ever caught again to see much it grew and much more.
