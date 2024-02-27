Ulladulla based centre receives important educational endorsement

Ulladulla's Country University Centre Southern Shoalhaven [CUC] just received an important educational endorsement.
CUC has just received endorsement and support of the recently released Universities Accord.
The centre is an organisation providing dedicated learning and study spaces and wrap-around support services for students in Ulladulla that has been designed for regional people by regional people.
The centre is pleased with the Universities Accord's endorsement.
The Universities Accord is a groundbreaking initiative aimed at future-proofing tertiary education systems in Australia.
The accord's final report was released recently and handed down 47 recommendations.
Many of the recommendations are focused on fostering greater equity and inclusion within the Australian higher education landscape.
Such recommendations align closely with the CUC's mission to provide equitable educational opportunities for all students, regardless of their background, socioeconomic status, or institutional affiliation.
CUC Southern Shoalhaven, as an advocate for educational equity, recognises the importance of initiatives like the University Accord Report in addressing systemic barriers to higher education access and success.
The University Accord Report, by promoting collaboration among all stakeholders to prioritise diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, represents a significant step forward in creating more inclusive learning environments for students from diverse backgrounds.
"Since the opening of CUC Southern Shoalhaven in Ulladulla we have seen the number of Centre users growing semester by semester," Chair of CUC Southern Shoalhaven Wayne Dedden said
"We are very pleased that we have been able to assist over 250 students who have accessed the support of our Regional University Study Hub."
CUC Southern Shoalhaven is committed to actively supporting the implementation of the recommendations outlined in the University Accord Report and working collaboratively with other stakeholders to ensure that all students have equal opportunities to succeed in higher education.
For more information about CUC Southern Shoalhaven, please visit the group's website -www.cucsouthernshoalhaven.edu.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.