Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla based centre receives important educational endorsement

By Staff Reporter
Updated February 29 2024 - 4:39pm, first published February 28 2024 - 10:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ulladulla based centre receives important educational endorsement
Ulladulla based centre receives important educational endorsement

Ulladulla's Country University Centre Southern Shoalhaven [CUC] just received an important educational endorsement.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.