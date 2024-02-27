Explosive device found at Ulladulla beach - emergency services teams respond

Emergency services teams were called to Bradys Beach, north of Ulladulla Harbour, yesterday, Tuesday February 27, after being told of the discovery of a military marker [ordinance].
Officers attached to the South Coast Police District responded within five minutes of the call and set up an exclusion zone.
Australian Defence Force personnel were brought in, to safely detonate it.
ABC Illawarra reports that the explosive military marker was found by a girl who was collecting sea shells with her stepfather.
As soon as they read the word "flammable written on it" they moved away and called the police.
The Milton Ulladulla Times has contacted the Australian Defence Force's media section to seek more information.
