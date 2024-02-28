Announcement of ambassador winners one of many Milton Show highlights

One of the many highlights of this year's Milton Show will be the announcement of the winners in the various ambassador sections.
The announcements will be held this Saturday, March 2 and people are urged to come down to see and support all the show ambassadors and watch the announcement of the winners.
The announcements include Milton Show Junior Showgirl which is open to school years four, five and six, the Milton Show Teen Young Woman and the Milton Show Young Woman which is possibly the main event.
As we wait for Saturday's announcements, which start at 1pm, let's meet this year's Milton Show Young Woman entrants.
Milton Show Young Woman Entrant, Peta Shea
Peta is currently studying for a Bachelor of Arts at the Australian National University.
Once Peta completes her studies she would like to work in political/social education to ensure greater political literacy and then work as a high school English and history teacher.
Peta enjoys riding horses, reading, writing, learning Irish on Duolingo, helping out on the family farm and playing basketball for QSA in Canberra.
Peta participated in the Rotary Leadership Awards programs and now will be one of its mentors next year.
Milton Show Young Woman Entrant, Molly Storm
Molly is currently completing her Cert IV in Entrepreneurship and New Business.
Molly would like to start her own business selling her crochet products.
Molly enjoys crocheting and going to the gym to do weight-lifting exercises.
She loves entering her crochet products in the Milton Show and her goal is to win a champion ribbon.
Molly has entered the Young Woman competition to improve her confidence and wants to develop herself personally and professionally.
Milton Show Young Woman Entrant, Elise Irvine
Elise is a third-year hairdresser at Beachcombers Hair Salon.
She is completing her Cert III in hairdressing.Elise enjoys playing hockey, adventuring, camping and exploring her community.
Elise volunteers at the Shoalhaven Swimming Club to mentor and help children gain confidence around water.
She also volunteers for the Milton Show Society's senior and junior committees and has taken on the chef steward role for the Young Farmers Challenge.
Milton Show Young Woman Entrant, Britney Higgins
Britney is a vet nurse at Milton Village Vets. She loves caring for sick animals and nursing them back to health.
Britney is currently studying vet nursing and would like to complete her course this year to further her experience in the industry.
She enjoys playing hockey, netball, basketball, touch and Oz Tag.
Britney entered the Young Woman competition to meet like women, gain confidence in public speaking, and to get involved in the community.
The countdown to the Milton Show is underway with three days of fun set to take place from Friday, March 1.
Last year's event marked the return of a full show after a few years of COVID-19 and flood-marred events.
The 2024 Milton Show Friday March 1 to Sunday March 3 is a fantastic community event.
Two large pavilions will be displaying local produce, historical memorabilia, art, timber, photography, community and school groups, floral displays and country cooking.
Show activities include wood chopping, cattle displays, and exciting equestrian events along with the rodeo on Saturday night.
This year's show has been extended to three days with free entry on Sunday.
A dog show, ute show, and arena events will take place on Sunday as well as limited stalls and food vendors.
The pavilions will not be open on Sunday.
The theme of the Show is "Home Grown" and the show committee has invited many local businesses to come and display what they have to offer.
The popular Rodeo will be back on Saturday evening and there will be live music both Friday and Saturday.
The various horse, cattle, poultry and woodchopping events will also draw a crowd.
There will be various horse events like show jumping and gymkhana to entertain the crowd.
Go to https://www.facebook.com/miltonshowsociety or https://miltonshowsociety.com/ for more information.
