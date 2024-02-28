Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Announcement of ambassador winners one of many Milton Show highlights

By Damian McGill
Updated February 29 2024 - 7:52am, first published February 28 2024 - 12:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Last year's the Junior Showgirl entrants.
Last year's the Junior Showgirl entrants.

One of the many highlights of this year's Milton Show will be the announcement of the winners in the various ambassador sections.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.