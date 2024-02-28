Pookie looks to be one cool cat and she needs a home

This week's Shoalhaven Animal Shelter's feature cat is Pookie - a stunning six-and-a-half-year-old female looking for a home to call her own.
Pookie's perfect home is a quiet one where she can spend her days getting lots of love and attention.
She has previously lived with a dog so if you have a cat-friendly dog, Pookie might be a suitable housemate.
Pookie is independent, low maintenance and kitty litter trained.
She needs to be kept inside to make sure she won't be hurt by cars or dogs.
Pookie costs $80 to adopt and is microchipped, desexed, wormed, flea and tick treated and lifetime registered.
Adoption can't be approved if you cannot come to the shelter to meet Pookie in person.
Go to https://www.petrescue.com.au/listings/1026079 to learn more about Pookie.
