Defence force identifies device found and detonated on Ulladulla Beach

The Australian Defence Force has identified an explosive device found and detonated on an Ulladulla Beach yesterday.
Emergency services teams were called to Bradys Beach, north of Ulladulla Harbour, yesterday, Tuesday, February 27, after being told of the discovery of what was described initially as a "military marker".
Australian Defence Force personnel were brought in, to safely detonate it.
Defence can confirm a marine marker was found at the location.
"Defence assessed the unexploded ordnance [UXO] at the scene and it was determined unsafe to transport. The UXO was disposed of on-site using routine measures," a defence spokesperson said.
Marine markers are often used by commercial ships and contain phosphorus, which could explode if disturbed.
No information at this stage, was provided on where the marker came from and how it ended up on Bradys Beach
Defence routinely assists state and territory policing agencies in the safe recovery or disposal of suspected unexploded ordnance found in public areas.
Defence provides the following advice for people to follow if they ever find an UXO.
If a member of the public should find a suspicious item that may be unexploded ordnance (UXO), local police should be contacted immediately.
Police will arrange for military experts to attend and dispose of the item.
Members of the public should leave the item where it is found. Do not touch or disturb it as doing so places themselves and others at risk of injury.
Further information on UXO and how suspicious items should be dealt with can be found at defence's dedicated UXO website - here.
