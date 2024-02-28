Cryptocurrency security and AML trends for 2024

Cryptocurrency security is crucial in the unstable and emerging world of digital finance. Cybercriminals are attracted to cryptocurrencies as they become more integrated into the global financial system. Strong wallet security measures are vital to protect investors' assets and maintain transaction integrity.

According to the "2022 Crypto Crime Report" by Chainalysis, the total amount of money laundered via digital assets was $8.6 billion, 30 per cent higher than in 2020. The total amount laundered since 2017 is $33 billion. These statistics explain the importance of deploying advanced security protocols and policies to combat money laundering.

The essence of AML (Anti-Money Laundering) for cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrency AML comprises a comprehensive set of guidelines, protocols, and tools that aim to hinder the conversion of illicitly acquired funds into cryptocurrencies for the purpose of concealing their source. These measures include:

due diligence processes like Know Your Customer (KYC);

transaction monitoring;

reporting suspicious activities to relevant authorities.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is the organization that released standards for combating money laundering and terrorist financing, including guidelines that apply to cryptocurrencies and virtual asset service providers (VASPs). FATF rules are adopted in many countries worldwide. Where adopted, crypto companies and exchanges must comply with AML regulations and follow its strict laws.

In this environment, the role of money management becomes increasingly critical. Users of regulated AML-compliant crypto exchanges may conduct AML check BTC online. This tool allows users to verify that the assets they are considering purchasing are not associated with unlawful activities, thereby reducing the risk of inadvertently participating in financial crimes.

Anti-Money Laundering Trends for 2024

To be efficient in AML practices, crypto companies use the latest technologies and innovative solutions. Here is what to expect for AML compliance in 2024:

Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD) and focus on high-risk entities. Crypto companies and exchanges use advanced technologies to scrutinize high-risk users.

AI AML solutions. Crypto companies adopt AI-based AML solutions to be more efficient in detecting and preventing financial crimes among massive databases of users.

Cloud-based AML solutions allow users to access AML tools from anywhere, adjust to changing needs, and ensure safe data storage.

As the use of cryptocurrencies continues to grow, so does the need for robust security measures and AML compliance. The deployment of AI-based AML solutions is crucial in detecting and preventing financial crimes among massive databases of users. It helps ensure the integrity and safety of the crypto market. By adopting these advanced technologies, crypto companies and exchanges can stay ahead of the trends and regulations.