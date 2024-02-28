Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Violet will bloom if a loving family adopts her

By Staff Reporter
February 29 2024 - 7:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Violet is very playful, highly food motivated, gentle, placid
Violet is very playful, highly food motivated, gentle, placid

Violet is a beautiful 10-month-old Shar-Pei who was very scared when she arrived at the Shoalhaven Animal Shelter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.