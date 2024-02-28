Violet will bloom if a loving family adopts her

Violet is a beautiful 10-month-old Shar-Pei who was very scared when she arrived at the Shoalhaven Animal Shelter.
With lots of love and guidance, Violet is now becoming more confident, playful and happy.
Violet, this week's Shoalhaven Animal Shelter feature dog of the week, would love a home where her new family will continue to help her grow into the best dog she can be.
Violet spends her days with two other dogs and she can be fussy on who her playmates will be.
She is very playful, highly food motivated, gentle, placid and walks well on lead for a young doggo but having daily walks should help Violet improve her lead skills.
Violet costs $387 to adopt and is microchipped, desexed, vaccinated, wormed, flea and tick treated and lifetime registered.
You are unable to meet Violet until/unless you have been notified that you are a successful applicant.
An adoption cannot be approved unless you can come to the shelter to meet Violet in person and bring any dogs you currently have with you.
Go to https://www.petrescue.com.au/listings/1025647 for more information about adopting Violet.
