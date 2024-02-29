Strong field comes to the par at Mollymook

A class field of 58 Mollymook Beachside Veterans Golf Club members contested a four-ball Stableford event recently.
Due to the player numbers Tony Reeson, was a "swinger," picking up both a first placing with his pairing with Bernie Sands, with a score of 24 points.
He also got a second placing with his pairing with John Amer scoring 23 points in a countback from third-placed Ron Hoffman and Jim Smith.
Fourth place went to the pair of Michael Heighway and Greg Wood who scored 22 points in a massive ten-way countback.
Nearest-the-pin's were awarded to Rob Fictoor on the second, Jim Smith on the sixth and Graeme Sullivan on the ninth.
Balls were given out for scores down to 21 points on a countback, while the wildcard was won, by Roger Pullinger and Chris Lamb so remains at two balls next week March 6, which will be a single Stableford for the March Monthly Medal.
The Eclectic will also commence on March 6 and will run through to the end of September.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.