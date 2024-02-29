Community Bank South Coast offers support for project ideas

Got a brilliant community project idea, but don't have funding?
Well then here comes the good news as the Community Bank South Coast Branch, based in Milton, has good news for people/groups with ideas but no cash.
Come along to the Community Connect Catch Up meeting on Monday, March 11 to hear the bank representatives talk about their year-round Community Investment Program.
At the same time, people can learn about the bank's upcoming Pitch Perfect program where it distribute up to $100,000 to successful groups on the one night.
If your group has an exciting project proposition that's designed to benefit the broader community, come along and learn more.
You can register here www.stickytickets.com.au/yls53 or just turn up on the night.
A keynote presenter from Bendigo Bank's Community Enterprise Foundation plus our local team members will be there to help answer all your questions.
Event details
When: Monday 11 March 2024
Time: 5.30pm to 7.00pm
Where: Dunn Lewis Centre, 41 St Vincent St, Ulladulla
Applications for the bank's Community Investment program are always open.
The New Pitch Perfect Program will open applications from March 11 to April 8.
To apply for this program, you'll need to be a not-for-profit organisation with ABN (or auspice partner) and with projects over $10,000.
Successful applicants will publicly pitch for funding at the bank's Pitch Perfect Event on Friday, May 17.
There's much more to learn about this exciting initiative, but all will be explained at the information session.
The key is to come along to the information night and listen to the presenters as this will provide all the information you need about eligibility and what program may be your best avenue.
Representatives will be there to answer questions you might have and steer you in the right direction.
For more information in the meantime, contact Community Bank South Coast Branch Manager Caroline Boland on (02) 4454 2659 or email miltonmailbox@bendigoadelaide.com.au
