Champion bull rider ready for the Milton Rodeo

A champion will be saddling up for the Milton Show Rodeo and he will be looking to entertain the crowd.
Charlie Bailey, the winner of the first-ever Shoalhaven open Bull Rider competition, will be competing in the rodeo on Saturday night [March 2] as part of the Milton Show.
The Shoalhaven Open Bull Rider Championship is an event run by the Nowra Rodeo Association which ran across the Berry, Nowra and Kangaroo Valley Shows this year, with contestants competing across all three shows and the final win at Kangaroo Valley.
Charlie took the title and is now looking forward to competing in the Milton Show Rodeo.
In 2025 their are plans to include the Milton Show in the open bull rider championship.
However, for now Charlie and the rest of the competitors will be eyeing off the personal satisfaction of taking part in the Milton Rodeo.
The prize pool of $3000 plus a trophy and buckle that is up for grabs is another incentive for the competitors.
Events will include junior steer, juvenile steer open steed, novice bull ride and open bull ride and the action starts at 6:30pm.
The rodeo has not been held for four years and the 2024 event will be held on the Saturday night of the show in the main arena.
Meanwhile, Charlie just can't wait for the Milton Rodeo and said not much compared to when he's riding a bull, and the anticipation waiting for the gates to open and the bull to burst out.
"There's no better feeling in the world, or at least I don't reckon anyone," a 22-year-old from Oberon said.
He said he'd fallen off three bulls this year and took to the sport quite quickly, after he was injured in football a few years ago and needed to find an alternative sport.
While he's waiting for the gate to open, there's only one thing running through his mind.
"Squeeze your arse and get up onto your knees on that bull," he said."You've just got to stay up there and not fall off," he said.
