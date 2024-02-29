Shoalhaven resident enjoys her leap year birthday

Despite being born 28 years ago, Kayla Stevens from Tomerong has only had seven birthdays in her lifetime, but says she loves how unique it is.
"It's just so different, I love having my birthday like this," Ms Stevens said.
"Four years ago when I turned six, I had a proper sixth birthday party that my best friend put on for me, she got six balloons, party bags and everything."
Her best friend Natalie Talbott, along with Ms Stevens family and other friends all spoil her a little bit extra on her leap year birthdays, when she gets to celebrate the actual date of her birth.
"Everyone gets really excited, my mum especially," she said.
"Mum always used to say if only I'd held on for one extra day I would've made it to March, but I love it like this."
Even people when I go into the bottle-o and people read my license they always laugh and ask how old I actually am."
She planned to spend the day with her family and friends, and on years her birthday is skipped, she simply celebrates the day before.
For centuries the date has been a point for traditions, a reason to marry or for some they avoided commitment all together on the day.
Fourteen couples in New South Wales will marry today, as part of special leap year ceremonies offered by the NSW Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages.
Since 2004, more than 900 couples have been married in NSW on a leap day and over 450 couples will celebrate their 'first' anniversary this year despite being married for 4 years.
Old Irish folklore states February 29 as the only date women could propose to their partners, a response said to be thanks to St. Brigid of Kildare asking St Patrick to allow women to propose to partners who may be taking too long to ask the question themselves.
