Council offers free child car seat safety checks

Shoalhaven City Council wants residents in the Milton/Ulladulla area to know that they still have plenty of slots available if people want a free child car seat safety check.
Council says with a free inspection, by an authorised restraint fitter, people make sure a child travelling in their vehicle is safe.
People at the safety event can have their child's car seats, harnesses and booster seats checked for safety and fit.
Safety event details:
When: Saturday, March 9
Where: 85 South St, Ulladulla (car park)
RSVP: A must. Call our Road Safety Officer on 4429 3484 and book in your time.
This road safety initiative is a partnership between council and the NSW Government.
