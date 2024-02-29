Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Mollymook VIEW Club elects a new committee

By Staff Reporter
Updated March 1 2024 - 1:32pm, first published 8:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mollymook VIEW Club's new committee. Picture supplied
Mollymook VIEW Club's new committee. Picture supplied

Members of the Mollymook VIEW Club gathered at the Dunn Lewis Centre recently for their Annual General Meeting and the election of office holders for the forthcoming year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.