Mollymook VIEW Club elects a new committee

Members of the Mollymook VIEW Club gathered at the Dunn Lewis Centre recently for their Annual General Meeting and the election of office holders for the forthcoming year.
The meeting was also to reflect upon the previous year.
President Sue McMahon welcomed the new committee and all members.
A range of activities are planned for the year commencing with the Friendship Day Sausage Sizzle to be held on Monday March 18 at the Lions Park at Burrill Lake. Please see Pattie at the next meeting for details.
VIEW Club supports the Smith Family charity "Learning for Life" students' program. Learning for Life program recognises that extra support for children experiencing disadvantage is crucial to keeping them engaged in their education so that they finish school.
Mollymook VIEW Club welcomes visitors and new members. For more information, please contact President Sue McMahon on 0409 113 424.
The next meeting will be on Monday March 11 at 11am for 11.30am.
Please phone Helen by midday Thursday March 8 on 0439 442 609 to advise if you will not be attending.
