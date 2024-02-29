Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Ace players dominate the Summer Games Seniors' Tournament

By Staff Reporter
Updated March 1 2024 - 1:37pm, first published 9:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Local tennis players impressed with championship efforts at the recent Summer Games Seniors' Tournament.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.