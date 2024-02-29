Ace players dominate the Summer Games Seniors' Tournament

Local tennis players impressed with championship efforts at the recent Summer Games Seniors' Tournament.
The event was recently hosted by the Milton Ulladulla District Tennis Association and the standard of play was high.
This year's tournament had 240 players, over the three days, attend.
Friday started with light rain and luckily it didn't develop, but by 11.30am players took to the courts to begin the singles event.
Overcast weather allowed for perfect playing conditions.
Friday evening social was a wine and cheese event which saw lots of friends popping in to check out the draw and enjoy a drink with friends.
Saturday was extremely hot but there was great tennis in women's and men's doubles and a lot of fun was had in the afternoon for the mixed doubles.
Saturday evening was a relaxing evening on the lawn with live music, 'lamb on the spit' and some cold ales.
Saturday evening also allowed us to acknowledge and celebrate two outstanding awards - John Stimson had been awarded NSW Senior of the Year and Enid Bessan -Ryan was given Life Membership of NSW Tennis Seniors - well deserved by two wonderful people.
Twilight Tennis was played during Saturday evening under lights.
Three groups of men playing age men's doubles who couldn't get into the morning session.
Sunday, a warm sunny day was perfect for our last day of tennis - the combined age women and men's doubles followed by the age mixed doubles.
Once again our tournament was successful due to our many volunteers and committee members who worked tirelessly to prepare prior, during and after the tournament.
Milton Ulladulla District Tennis Association member results
Men's Singles - Age 70-80 Herb Chee- Winner
Men's Doubles - Age 30-60 Paul Metzler & Geoff Metzler - Winner
Men's Doubles - Age 40-50(2) John Marsden & Paul Woodcock - Winner
Women's Doubles - Age 50-55 Juliann Jacobsen - Winner
Combined Age Men's Doubles 110-130 John Organ - Winner, Mark Stiller - Runners Up
Combined Age Men's Doubles 130-150(1) - Bill Kinser & Richard Spencer - Runners Up
Combined Age Men's Doubles 130-150(2) - Paul Woodcock - Runners Up
Combined Age Women's Doubles 140-150 - Pam Germyn & Pat Callahan - Runners Up
Combined Age Mixed Doubles 110-120(1) - Geoff Cook - Winner
Combined Age Mixed Doubles 110-130(1) - Mark Stiller & Chris Stiller - Runners Up
Combined Age Mixed Doubles 110-130(2) -Des Linehan & Cathy Linehan - Runners Up
Combined Age Mixed Doubles 130 - Richard Spencer & Ruth Gibson - Runners Up
Age Mixed Doubles 50-60 - John Organ & Alex Organ - Runners Up
Age Mixed Doubles 60-70 - Michael Burns & Karen Burns - Winners
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.