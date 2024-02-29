Fight to address Ulladulla High overcrowding issues could stall without support

The man who has been leading the fight to get better high school facilities in the Ulladulla area fears momentum will soon be lost.
He has been in regular correspondence with former and current politicians.
Mr Bartolo set up the Ulladulla Area Schools Expansion Action Group on Facebook which allowed people to have their say and keep up to date with the situation.
For personal reasons, he can no longer lead the campaign and is now hoping someone else will stand-up and take over as the page administrator.
"Without this group there will be no independent group monitoring the progress and holding the involved groups to account," he said.
"The continuing progress with our schools is slipping back with lack of transparency and open line communication with our group and the community."
He hopes things promised during the State Election with be kept.
The Milton Ulladulla Times is the process of arranging a meeting with Ms Butler, who is now the State Member for the South Coast, to get an update on the school situation, the Milton Hospital upgrade and more bypass details - watch this space.
Once again Mr Bartolo hopes the fight will continue.
"Again I ask that people step up and continue our work. This affects your children, your grandchildren, nephews and nieces," he said.
"Overcrowding affects education and is why the Department of Education sets maximum student numbers in schools. We all know nothing happens quickly with governments, this issue was first raised in 2018," he said.
"If a final decision was made today, it will be a minimum of three years before we see the gold shovel in the ground. I know my daughter would of completed high school throughout this process while all this was being decided."
He said the strong united community voice was crucial with such an important issue
"A community voice can achieve things. We were able to achieve the installation of a safe pedestrian crossing on the corner of Camden and South Streets which is currently being installed, alongside the much needed crossing on St Vincent Street," he said.
"These crossings have always been needed but ignored."
Mr Bartolo said people can private message [PM] him if you are willing to take over.
Ulladulla Area Schools Expansion Action Group will continue to be paused in the meantime.
