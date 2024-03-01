Start of "Big School" just one of the celebrations at St Mary's Star of the Sea

It may be Term One, but there has been plenty to celebrate already at St Mary's Star of the Sea, Milton.
The school community, first up, welcomes the kindergarten class of 2024 and hopes the students are going well.
The school was delighted to welcome these smiling faces to their school community this year and watch them happily settle into 'Big-School' life.
Students, today [Friday March 1] and this weekend are taking part in the Milton Show.
Meanwhile, the kindergarten to year two students have been busily preparing banners for the pavilion.
Students will also take part in the Milton Show's Grand Parade which should be fun, while the Parents and Friends Association [P&C] will be holding a stall at the show.
The P&F is looking forward to a successful year of supporting the St Mary's school community.
In stage two news - it has been a busy time for the students with pancake making, Indigenous Culture with Uncle Phil and taking part in Stephanie Alexander's Kitchen Garden Program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.