Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

People to get the benefits from coastal erosion repair program

By Staff Reporter
Updated March 1 2024 - 1:26pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cunjurong Point. Picture supplied
Cunjurong Point. Picture supplied

The community will benefit from a program to repair footpaths, stairs and jetties on the Shoalhaven's shores.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.