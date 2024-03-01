People to get the benefits from coastal erosion repair program

The community will benefit from a program to repair footpaths, stairs and jetties on the Shoalhaven's shores.
Following natural disasters in 2022, six coastal sites were earmarked for rehabilitation works thanks to state and federal government natural disaster funding.
Shoalhaven City Council's Natural Disasters Project Manager, Beorn Hulme, said repairs were almost complete on the 38 major landslips which devastated the Kangaroo Valley and surrounds, with attention now turning to both local roads and coastal sites damaged by consecutive natural disasters.
"Last year was spent repairing the many landslips which destroyed roads and cut off communities across the region," Mr Hulme said.
"Our focus is now on beach access infrastructure to enhance public safety and the environment," he said.
Council's Manager Environmental Services, Dr Michael Roberts, said the Coastal Management Unit was halfway through the program with three sites fully rehabilitated.
Completed sites include:
Cudmirrah Beach access path at Collier Drive - works completed on stairs and pathway following scouring (erosion at base of structure) and eroding dunes at the end point of the path.
Cunjurong Point Beach access stairs at Ottawa Street - works completed to replace eroded timber stairs over steep coastal bluff with fibreglass reinforced polymer (FRP) replacement stairway. New footings will mitigate the impacts of future erosion.
Berrara Beach access stairs at Berrara Road - works completed to replace eroded timber stairs where the embankment was washed away and replacement of the Conjola National Park sign.
Sites to be completed in 2024 include:
Currarong Beach access path at Warrain Crescent - works will soon begin to improve accessibility on two paths. Track 1 will see construction of a new FRP staircase to replace the existing timber ramp. Track 2 will see the extension and renewal of timber components for the existing staircase. Works are due for completion by June 2024.
Island Point Road Jetty repair, St Georges Basin - the structure and decking of the jetty was severely damaged and is closed to the public. Tender preparation for the project has commenced and works are expected to begin later this year.
The Basin Road Jetty repair, St Georges Basin - the structure and decking of the jetty was severely damaged and is closed to the public. Tender preparation for the project has commenced and works are expected to begin later this year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.