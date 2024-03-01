Crash on Princes Highway near Yatte Yattah - avoid the area

People are urged to avoid driving on the Princes Highway near Yatte Yattah at the moment, if possible, due to a truck crash.
A truck is currently on its side on the Princes Highway just near the Lake Conjola Entrance Road.
The highway closed in a northbound direction.
Emergency services and Transport for NSW teams are at the crash site
People are urged to avoid the area or use an alternative route - if you can.
