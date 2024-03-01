Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Crash on Princes Highway near Yatte Yattah - avoid the area

Updated March 1 2024 - 2:02pm, first published 1:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crash on Princes Highway near Yatte Yattah - avoid the area
Crash on Princes Highway near Yatte Yattah - avoid the area

People are urged to avoid driving on the Princes Highway near Yatte Yattah at the moment, if possible, due to a truck crash.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.