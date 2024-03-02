Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Ulladulla Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

New lease of life for Milton's Eyrie Bowrie Homestead

By Damian McGill
March 3 2024 - 9:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Emelie Lizotte, Al Nolan and his father Stephen Nolan can rightly sit back and think "yes" we have given an historical homestead in Milton a new lease of life.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.