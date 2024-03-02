New lease of life for Milton's Eyrie Bowrie Homestead

Emelie Lizotte, Al Nolan and his father Stephen Nolan can rightly sit back and think "yes" we have given an historical homestead in Milton a new lease of life.
Their efforts to restore Eyrie Bowrie Homestead back to its former glory are just amazing.
Eyrie Bowrie Homestead, built in 1866 for Roger Seccombe, needed people with passion, vision, commitment and energy to restore it - enter Stephen, Al and Emelie.
The trio did a remarkable job and you just know the pioneers who once owned, lived and visited this glorious two-story building appreciate their efforts.
This is their story .....
Ulladulla couple Al Nolan and Emelie Lizotte, took on the project, in partnership with Stephen Nolan, when they purchased the property in 2021 and work started in 2023.
It took a year for their Development Application to move through Shoalhaven City Council and the restoration project took a year to complete.
Council wanted to make sure their plans would maintain the home's heritage significance which is why the DA process took 12-months to complete
The "build" started January 2023.
Emelie, Al and Stephen were looking for a restoration project and Eyrie Bowrie Homestead was perfect for their needs.
Emelie was the first of the trio to see that the property was for sale.
"I just saw the potential of it and with an old building like this you think about the history of it and what it has been through," she said.
She said to bring "it back to life was an incredible experience".
"It was something amazing to be a part of," Emelie said.
They bought the property from a Sydney based couple who had planned to restore it but did not get around to it
Al, from tradesman's perspective [he runs AJ Nolan Construction], knew it was going to need a lot of work
"It felt good when you walked in - it felt right," he added about the general feel you got from the place.
"It needed a lot of work but it seemed solid."
He said the front had a few structural issues but were not too concerning - he got down to work and faced a few hurdles.
"Working with an old building that is over 100-years old you find out that nothing is square, straight, or plumb," Al said about the issues he faced.
He said the restoration was a test for his skill set.
Al had a few "what have I gotten into moments" but he never hit a problem he could not overcome.
The trio always wanted to make sure the building's heritage look was kept.
Finding tradespeople who could restore parts of the home in the "old way" was a learning experience.
Stephen, Emelie and Al, for example, are in awe of the ornate work a local tradesman did around some chandeliers.
They also wanted to use the materials they replaced during the revamp in other areas in the house - the old kitchen floorboards were used as rafters and they reused a lot of the old bricks.
"We are quite passionate about reusing what you can and it was important to keep it [the homestead] looking like the original building Emelie said.
"We did not come in and want to make it look modern.
"We are very proud of what we have achieved."
They said the project was a labour of love.
"For now we want to share it with everyone and rent it out as an Airbnb," Emelie said.
A local property management company is looking after the Airbnb management arrangements - go to https://www.instagram.com/eaglesnestmilton/ for details.
One day they hope to live in the house themselves.
Emelie and Alexander would love to take on another similar project but it will be a few years away.
"It won't be anytime soon," Emelie said about taking on another project.
Given their hearts and souls went into the project they say selling it would be hard - particularly so soon after all their hard work.
But you never say never ...
"It would be hard for sure but if the offer was right and we had the chance to restore another beautiful old place then definitely," Al said.
"However, selling it would be hard for sure."
Emelie loves finding second-hand furniture and so the decor also fits nicely within and on the homestead's walls.
She was the project interior designer and stylist.
Al said sitting rooms were his favourite part of the house.
"There is something about those rooms that are so inviting and peaceful," he said.
Emelie does like the outdoor area where they have set up a fireplace and pizza oven - which they recently tired out.
They can offer advice to people thinking about taking on a restoration project.
"Make sure you have got good tradespeople to help with the process," Emelie said.
"All the tradespeople we used were quite dedicated to the project."
Al said patience was a good virtue to have for such a job.
"Be patient and don't expect things to happen straight away and expect hurdles and curve-balls," he said.
Emelie often thinks about the previous owners and all the people who would have visited the home over the years.
They would like to thank the tradespeople who contributed to the project.
They are:
Electrician - Mulholland Electrical
Plumber - Shore Thing Plumbing
Painter - RS Coatings
Bricklayer - Anchor Bricklaying
Plasterer - Southern Coast Plastering
Plasterer - Lucas Goodchild
White set - Carsos Rendering
Tiler - Zuzic tiling
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.