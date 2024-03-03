Community "in good hands" with these fine young ambassadors

THE words "our community is in good hands with all these young people" rang out at the Milton Show yesterday [Saturday March 2].
Various ambassador section winners were announced on Saturday and all the entrants impressed the judges.
The Milton Show Teen Young Woman and Milton Show Junior Showgirl were the main awards.
Peta Shea beamed with pride when she was named Young Woman of the Year as did Isabelle Sinclair who was named Milton Show Teen Young Woman of the Year.
They both humbly and respectfully accepted their awards and in the process congratulated all the other entrants.
"I am a little over overwhelmed but also really appreciative," Peta said about the way she felt after the announcement.
"I think everyone on that stage had an equal chance of winning.
"I feel blessed and excited about the year to come."
Peta in the next year wants to learn more about the issues facing rural communities.
"Hopefully I can meet people who can find solutions to the problems we might be facing in this region," Peta said.
Peta thinks primary industries compared to tourism and development, is an area that is a "little unsupported".
"I would like to see that [support for primary industries] improved and get more awareness around what we do down here and facilitate better connections between everyone in the region," she said.
Peta loves the community aspect and involvement that comes from the Milton Show.
She said the committee puts in a lot of work to make sure an event like the Milton Show goes so well.
The Young Woman of the Year said the efforts of the primary producers who show off their efforts year after year were commendable.
Peta, including at the Zone 2 Showgirl event in 2025, will now get to represent the region at various events.
Congratulations goes to Elise Irvine who was the Milton Show Young Woman of the Year Runner Up.
Meanwhile, Isabelle Sinclair was happy to be named Milton Show Teen Young Woman.
"I am really excited and really happy," Isabelle said.
"I have never entered in anything like this before and I was not expecting to win."
Isabelle said her entire experience with the Milton Show Teen Young Woman event was really fun.
"I have enjoyed meeting all the other girls the most, they have all been just really nice, and we have all gotten along well. It's great to make new friends like that," the 14-year-old Isabelle said.
Isabelle and Peta thanked all those who helped run the Milton Show's ambassador program.
Congratulations to India Robertson who was the Milton Show Teen Young Woman Runner Up.
Congratulations also goes to Flynn who won the Milton Show Master Stockman section and Freya who was named the Milton Show Junior Showgirl winner.
The J.M. Wallace Youth Achievement Award was also named on the day and Claire Ridley was a popular and deserving winner.
Special mention goes to Ambassador Coordinator, Maddy Nash for her efforts in a lead-up to the event and for the professional way she ran the ceremony on Saturday.
