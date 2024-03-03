Milton Show produces three days of wholesome fun

Fun is what people of all ages got from this year's Milton Show.
The event concluded yesterday [Sunday March 3] after providing the community with three days of fun and entertainment.
There were many highlights over the three days and members of the Milton Show Society's committee should be commended for their efforts.
Friday's highlight would have to be the traditional grand parade.
Local school children always take part in the grand parade and it's something they enjoy.
Saturday, as normal, was an a action packed day and everywhere you looked there was something going on.
The wood-chopping events were particularity popular and the spectators enjoyed the show of skill and strength from the participants.
The pavilion, on Friday and Saturday, was popular and you can't go to the Milton Show and not watch the many horse related events.
Sunday's ute show 'n' shine and vintage car display, championship dog show and arena sorting events proved to be the perfect way to end the show.
