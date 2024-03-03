Important role women have at the Mollymook Surf Lifesaving Club celebrated

Mollymook Surf Lifesaving Club president, Rodney Austin [OAM] says he would like to acknowledge the amazing influence of the female members of the club.
His thoughts come on the eve of International Women's Day which will be marked on Friday, March 8.
Mr Austin, over the years, watched the number of women signing up with the club grow.
"I remember at a meeting back in the 1980's, life member, Noel Turnbull, put forward that the club should encourage and accept female members, and that's when it all started," he said.
"Today over 200 female members represent 45 percent of the club membership and we would not survive without them."
The club's Senior Vice President and Patrol Captain, Annette Chapman, says that the female influence in the club creates a great emotional balance.
She said women successfully share all positions with men both in the water and on the sand.
"There are many female patrol captains, rescue equipment operators, boat rower crews and carnival competitors," Annette said.
"They think differently to the males. Mothers for example bring lots of respect and wisdom which is invaluable in dealing with the emotional needs of other members and the beachgoers we deal with.
"We are getting more inquiries from women wanting to join the club as they become more aware of the many benefits and the positive environment the club offers."
The nippers, the club's future, are also becoming increasingly popular and many are children of active members.
Annette says women have a great input and the Mollymook Surf Club would not be as strong without them.
"There's a great opportunity to learn life-changing skills as well as enjoy social family connections," she said.
Go here for more information about the Mollymook Surf Lifesaving Club
