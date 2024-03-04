Marine Rescue search Burrill Lake after unmanned tinny found

A Marine Rescue crew from Ulladulla are searching Burrill Lake after an unmanned boat was found drifting with fishing gear on board.
NSW Police contacted the Marine Rescue unit just before 2.30pm on Monday, March 4. Inspector Stuart Massey said the crew, aboard craft Ulladulla 10, are searching waters west of the bridge near Kings Point.
"Marine Rescue NSW volunteers will conduct a contour search of the area on board Ulladulla 10 which is designed specifically to access shallow waters close to shore," he said.
NSW Police are recovering the unmanned boat.
Marine Rescue NSW is a volunteer based not-for-profit professional organisation dedicated to keeping boaters safe on the water and supporting local communities.
More to come.
