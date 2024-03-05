Elle riding a wave of success in family business

Not once, but twice in the space of six months, Eloise and Allan Manwaring had starring roles in separate fairytales.
The first occasion was in late September 2022 when from nowhere the South Coast couple produced a greyhound who had been in their kennel only to run up the straight at Richmond, in the world's richest race, the Million Dollar Chase (MDC).
Not only did He's On Fire win his semi defeating the likes of She's A Pearl to qualify for the final, but in the big event he led around the home turn and was within 21/4 lengths of winning connections $1 million.
Fast forward to April and Elle was back at Wentworth Park, this time for the Group 1 Golden Easter Egg final with their bitch Elle Yeah having secured one of the eight final berths. She would run 5th in the final, but the achievement of Allan and Elle as the only trainers to have a runner in each of the two biggest race sin NSW, was not lost on anyone.
"It certainly was a very good time for," Elle said. "The MDC was just remarkable. We got handed that dog for the straight track (championships) and after it, we said: "Do you mind if we keep on to him for the Million Dollar Chase?" And he just went bang, bang, bang and we were like wow, and his run in the final was just amazing.
"From there it was the Golden Easter Egg and you almost had to keep pinching yourself.
"What it does do is it tells you that you're doing something right. We're just a husband and wife team but we've invested in all the greyhounds, so we're here doing it for ourselves, and you know that whatever we put in is what we're going to get out of it."
Allan's father Les spent several decades in the sport as a trainer and administrator. He helped resurrect the Canberra club in the 1980s. He passed away in 1997 but such was his status and contribution to the sport in the ACT that when the last race was run in Canberra in April, 2018 it was named in his honour.
"Allan got involved naturally through his father, and they used to train together. I got involved through Allan, we've been together now for 20-21 years, and all four of our kids - Bella, Tom, Charlie and Baden - have grown up around the greyhounds," Elle said.
"Bella, our daughter, she's been handling in the industry for some time now, and my 14-year-old Tom he's also starting to help too, and that's a big help for me.
"We moved here (Nowra Hill) from Bungendore 18 years ago, and to be honest I had four kids - I had three in three years, so my job was with the kids for the first few years. Obviously I was involved behind the scenes and it's only in the last three to four years that I've actually started to handle the dogs and have been taking a bit more of a role in the dogs and a bit more in the breeding and the whelping.
"I like the social side of going to the track too and Allan doesn't so much so it just made sense, and he got shoulder bursitis so I kind of took over the handling at the races and Al stays home and looks after the boarding kennels and the greyhounds.
"I've now taken over the breeding side of things too but the way we make it work is that we both work hand in hand and the kids help out to."
The Manwarings have boarding kennels which can house up to 24 dogs, and space for around 12 racing dogs. They have three at the moment, but Elle is excited about eight pups by Tommy Shelby out of their bitch Ashby Rebel who are also about to enter the kennel.
"We're quite happy with how they're going so hopefully they can bring what they are showing to the track."
Elle is one of many successful female participants on the South Coast involved in the greyhound industry, and today on International Women's Day, the industry celebrates all of them.
"Being a woman in the industry is not a disadvantage in any way. We are treated as equals and have the same opportunities as the men in the industry, and it's great to see so many women having success in the sport right now."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.