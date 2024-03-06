Ulladulla Forum to discuss proposal for buildings up to nine storeys tall

Plans to turn Ulladulla's Bunnings site into a mix of commercial and residential buildings up to nine storeys high will be discussed during the Ulladulla Forum meeting on Tuesday, March 19.
With Bunnings preparing to vacate the site at 131 St Vincent Street, Ulladulla, proponents have asked to amend the local environmental plan, including rezoning the site to MU1 mixed use, and increasing the maximum height of buildings to up to 30 metres.
The proponent's concept is a mixed residential and commercial development comprising four buildings ranging from three to nine storeys incorporating 250 residential apartments, commercial premises covering 5,750 square metres of floor space, and a 120-place childcare centre.
Ronan Moss of Cox Architecture will talk through the proposal for the proponent, while Shoalhaven Council strategic planner Gordon Clark will provide technical advice and answer questions on relevant planning and approval processes.
Julian Watson from Transport for NSW will also attend the meeting to provide an update on the Milton Ulladulla Bypass.
Other business to be discussed during the meeting includes major development applications, the failure of the Bioelektra project, alternative ways for Shoalhaven Council to move forward with green waste recycling, and how waste vouchers are operating.
The meeting is taking place in the Ulladulla Civic Centre's lower meeting room, staring 7pm on Tuesday, March 19.
